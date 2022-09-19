 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlottesville police identify man shot to death on Saturday

Charlottesville police have identified a man shot to death early Saturday morning as 29-year-old Daquain Anderson, of Charlottesville.

Police officials said officers were called to the 300 block of Third Street NE around 3 a.m. Saturday to investigate a complaint of gunshots being fired when they discovered Anderson.

He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

No arrests have been made in the homicide. Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call them at (434) 970-3280 Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

