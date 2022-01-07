Charlottesville man sentenced to 10 years for 2019 manslaughter

Farley said evidence was uncovered that Via had purchased ammunition of the same caliber used for a gun belonging to Cappel. It was this gun that was eventually used by Via to kill Cappel, Farley said.

After he was shot twice, Farley said Cappel ran deeper into the woods, sliding down an embankment where he attempted to dress his wounds with materials from a trauma kit before succumbing to his wounds. Via later showed police where the gun was, which had been reloaded with more of the ammunition purchased by Via.

Over the course of the investigation, Farley said Via gave several different accounts of the incident, alternating between claiming that he purchased the ammunition on a whim to claiming that Cappel had asked him to purchase it.

Additionally, Farley said he found Via’s claims that he had grabbed the gun from Cappel during a tussle to be unlikely given Via’s lengthy list of physical injuries, including spine issues.

Nearly a dozen people showed up to support Via, including Owen Brennan, operations director for The Haven, a day shelter in Charlottesville. Brennan was the only witness to testify Thursday, recounting his decade long friendship with Via.