Charlottesville police have arrested a man in connection with the early Saturday morning killing near the Elliewood Avenue parking garage in the city.

Lakori Brooks, a 21-year-old Charlottesville resident, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Cody Brian Smith and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the Charlottesville Police Department announced Monday evening.

The 26-year-old Smith died at 5:31 a.m. on Saturday after being shot around 2 a.m., according to police.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan sent an email to the university community identifying Smith as a contractor with the university.

“This is hard news to hear, especially after the Nov. 13 tragedy on Grounds,” Ryan said in the email.

The University of Virginia Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order at 2 a.m. on Saturday and lifted the order a little more than an hour later.

“On Monday, March 20, 2023, Charlottesville detectives executed multiple search warrants in Charlottesville and Albemarle County in reference to the murder of Cody Brian Smith,” the city police department said in a statement on Monday.

Those warrants resulted in Brooks’ arrest.

A statement from the police did not include details of where Brooks is being held.

Gun violence in the Charlottesville area has now taken the lives of 14 people and injured 22 others since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.