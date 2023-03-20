Charlottesville City Schools has a new school safety coordinator.

The position replaces a school division employee that was previously tasked with supervising “facilities, safety and operations.”

Formerly a detective with the Charlottesville Police Department, Regine Wright joined the Charlottesville school division as safety coordinator on Monday.

Jason Lee, previously the division’s facilities, safety and operations supervisor, has moved over to the Albemarle County Public Schools division, where he is now the dean of students at Albemarle High School – where he once served as assistant principal.

Wright joins the city school division at a time when students, parents and public officials have raised concerns over safety in local schools. There were a series of active shooter hoaxes last fall as well as a filmed brawl among dozens of students at Charlottesville High School that circulated online in January of this year.

“Ms. Wright impressed our interview committee with the depth of her experience, her connections within the community, and her relationship-oriented approach to safety,” Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Royal Gurley said in a written statement.

That experience also includes stints as an investigator for the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, a magistrate for the commonwealth and a Farsi translator and interpreter for the U.S. Army.

Wright’s post was previously called “supervisor facilities, safety and operations.” Now, the city school division has renamed the post “coordinator of school safety and security.”

City schools spokeswoman Beth Cheuk said the name change reflects a shift in responsibilities.

“Formerly, the person also oversaw the custodial staff,” Cheuk told The Daily Progress on Monday. “Especially during COVID, custodial staff was hand in glove with keeping kids safe.”

Wright will focus more on what the division has traditionally associated with student safety, Cheuk said.

Wright will oversee routine safety and crisis planning and training for staff, monitoring of security systems, and the division's Care and Safety Assistant program.

Amanda Korman, another spokeswoman for Charlottesville schools, specified that care and safety assistants are not school resource officers, which are sworn law enforcement officers with arrest powers that work within schools.

Those officers, often called SROs, were once popular nationwide but have become controversial presences on school campuses. Both Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County removed officers from schools in 2020, citing their ineffectiveness and incidents of discrimination.

Albemarle County Public Schools now intends to bring at least one school resource officer back.

Korman said the city school division’s care and safety assistants respond to the emotional and social needs of students in different ways than a school resource officer.

“They are able to interact with students who are in the halls and check in about how they're doing,” Korman said. "They are trained in deescalation."

Those assistants might also take care of more mundane safety risks: a leak that made floors slippery and could cause a student to fall, for example.

In her new post, Wright will also collaborate on safety practices and protocols with division leadership and mental health coordinators, community partners and first responders, including the police, to support student and staff safety, according to school officials.

“This job is all about creating a school environment that is safe and secure so that students can focus on the most important thing: their education,” Wright said in a written statement. “I am excited to do this work on behalf of the young people of this great community.”