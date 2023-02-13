The Charlottesville Economic Development Authority is scheduled to hold a meting on Tuesday.

The authority plans to discuss an economic impact study on the Ting Pavilion performance venue, the lease at the S&P Global building and updates on the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan.

Tuesday’s meeting is slated to begin at 4 p.m. in City Council chambers at City Hall in downtown Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Economic Development Authority is a seven-member body that meets monthly to promote business development in the city.

The group has the authority to raise bonds in order to support projects approved by City Council.