Charlottesville City Council Member Sena Magill resigns

Charlottesville City Council member Sena Magill has resigned, effective Jan. 11.

Magill said she had an announcement at the end of Monday night’s meeting, but soon became tearful and asked fellow council member Michael Payne to read her prepared statement.

“This evening, I have the regrettable news that I must step down from office. The needs of my family have changed during my term in office, and in the last few months it has become more and more apparent that I cannot meet the needs effectively of both,” Magill’s statement read.

Magill took office in January 2020 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the more progressive members of the city council. Much of her work focused on mental health care, social services and housing.

Magill’s husband suffered a stroke caused by blunt force trauma to his carotid artery four days after a white supremacist hit him in the neck with a tiki torch on Aug. 11, 2017. He was in the emergency room as recently as November 2022, according to Magill’s Twitter account. It’s unclear whether Magill’s resignation is connected to her husband’s health.

“This has not been an easy decision, as there is much I still want to do for this city, but right now I need to focus on my family,” Magill’s statement said.

Virginia law requires that the remaining members of the city council appoint a “qualified voter” to replace Magill 45 days after she leaves office. Whoever fills the vacancy Magill will leave would sit on the council until Dec. 31 and could run for the office.

Charlottesville residents interested in joining the city council can apply for the position by Jan. 30, Mayor Lloyd Snook said. The application is not yet open. There will be a public hearing on the candidates on Feb. 6, and the council will make a decision on Feb. 21.