Charlottesville, Albemarle voters worry about abortion and housing

Abortion was at the top of mind for voters in Charlottesville and Albemarle County on Election Day.

“I went through Roe versus Wade back in the 70s, and I’ve never been a fan of abortion, but until we have a better option, I think it should be an individual choice,” said Marilyn Finley outside the Hillsdale Conference Center. Finley described herself as an independent voter: someone who votes for a person and not a party. She said she had voted in every election since she was eligible to cast a ballot.

Abortion is not on the ballot in Virginia, though it is in states like California and Michigan. Current law allows a person to terminate a pregnancy through the second trimester, and in some cases the third.

However, some 5th District voters fear the future of abortion access in the state, especially as Republican Rep. Bob Good supports an abortion ban. His Democratic opponent, Josh Throneburg, describes himself as pro-choice and wants to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

“Abortion access was big for me,” said Jessica Shippen about her decision to vote.

Abortion, housing and climate change pushed Abigail Barber to the polls this election cycle. Barber said she usually votes in midterm elections.

Barber said she was also concerned about access to affordable housing, something other voters echoed.

“Nobody thinks about it, but you’re gonna have no place for people to go in this system,” said Michael Jackson. Jackson was passionate about healthcare access for the elderly and disabled, too.

Daniel Perry and his wife, Rachel Perry, brought their two children with them when Rachel voted—Daniel had already voted early.

“Since 2008, voting has seemed a lot more important, and seemed like we were accomplishing something by voting,” Daniel Perry said.

“Family-wise, nobody would forgive us if we skipped voting,” Rachel Perry added.

Daniel Perry expressed frustration at the current political environment.

“All of this, let’s go back to when some people had all the power and everybody else kept their mouths closed, it’s terrifying,” he said. “That’s why we gotta vote all these crazies, including Bob Good and whoever else, out.”

Finley, the independent voter, hopes the election will result in a more stable atmosphere.

“I’m looking for a voice of reason.”