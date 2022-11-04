Charlottesville, Albemarle County voters take advantage of same-day registration

Charlottesville and Albemarle County voters can register to vote on Election Day for the first time this year.

Previously, Virginians had until three weeks before Election Day to fill out their paperwork and become eligible to vote. This year, that deadline was Oct. 17. That made things tight for procrastinators, new residents and anyone who had changed their address since the last election.

But a bill passed in 2020 made Virginia one of 20 states that allows a person to register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. Although the new measure is called same-day registration, it's a bit of a misnomer: People can register to vote from Oct. 18 through Election Day on Nov. 8.

Republicans in the state legislature unsuccessfully tried to repeal same-day voter registration earlier this year. But the results aren't so one-sided at the polls.

“Not every non-voter is a secret Democrat,” said J. Miles Coleman, an associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

Democrats usually try to expand access to the voter rolls, Coleman said, while Republicans try to restrict access in the name of election integrity. But more people coming to the polls can sometimes result in Republicans’ favor. Coleman cited Texas as an example of a state where higher voter turnout gave the GOP a win.

Voters who register in the three weeks before Nov. 8 won’t have their ballots immediately scanned like a regular ballot, according to UVa’s Center for Politics website. Instead, they’ll be given provisional ballots, which grants election officials the time to verify paperwork and make sure the vote is valid before it gets counted.

“That could push their ballots toward the end of the line. They may not be counted on Election Day,” Coleman said. But he noted that those ballots will be counted as long as they are valid.

Same-day registration may be one of the reasons why early voting has been so popular. Charlottesville and Albemarle County have seen historic voter turnout. Since the 2018 midterm election, early voting turnout in the city has increased more than 30%; in the county, turnout is up nearly 50%.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm in Charlottesville for early voting, and that could be in part because of same-day voter registration,” Coleman said.

Though some say the extended registration period could delay election results, Coleman disagrees.

“If there’s anything keeping results in limbo, it’ll be mail-in ballots,” Coleman said. Still, that's not projected to be a big issue in the 5th District.

“Bob Good is a favorite regardless,” Coleman said. “Things are pretty lopsided in his favor.”

The implementation of same-day voter registration may affect how candidates campaign in the future. It could help both parties pick up eligible but unregistered voters.

“I see Democrats making a big push to vote early, and I think same-day registration is part of that. They want to bank as many votes as they can ahead of Election Day,” Coleman said.

Republicans, meanwhile, might continue to discourage making it easier to vote.

“Especially with Trump being so critical of anything that expands voting, Republicans may be trying to sow doubt,” Coleman said.

Same-day registration is part of a greater trend toward more open voting, Coleman said. Since the pandemic hit, for example, voters no longer need an excuse to request a mail-in ballot.

“Maybe it could be one of those things that’s just part of our election culture,” Coleman said.

People who want to register to vote after Oct. 17 must do so in person, either at a polling place or their local registrar’s office. Voters can find their registrar’s office at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/PublicContactLookup.

The state has drawn new voting precincts since the last election. Local registrars sent out notice of the new precincts in the last few weeks, but Coleman advised anyone who plans to vote to confirm where they need to cast their ballot.

“The growth here means there are a lot of new voters who may need to check that.”