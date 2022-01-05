Charlottesville, Albemarle choose new leadership

Albemarle County Supervisor Donna Price will serve as chair of the Board of Supervisors in 2022 and Charlottesville City Councilor Lloyd Snook will take over as the city’s mayor.

Price, who has served as the vice chair for two years, was unanimously selected at the board’s first meeting of the year on Wednesday.

Snook was also appointed by the city council at its Wednesday meeting and Juandiego Wade, who was recently elected to his first term after serving on the city’s school board, was elected vice mayor.

County Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley was selected vice chair to serve with Price.