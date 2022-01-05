 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlottesville, Albemarle choose new leadership
0 Comments

Charlottesville, Albemarle choose new leadership

  • 0

Albemarle County Supervisor Donna Price will serve as chair of the Board of Supervisors in 2022 and Charlottesville City Councilor Lloyd Snook will take over as the city’s mayor.

Price, who has served as the vice chair for two years, was unanimously selected at the board’s first meeting of the year on Wednesday.

Snook was also appointed by the city council at its Wednesday meeting and Juandiego Wade, who was recently elected to his first term after serving on the city’s school board, was elected vice mayor.

County Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley was selected vice chair to serve with Price.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert