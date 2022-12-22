 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Changing stripes on Court Square - Zebra Carriage Hotel in the works

A Court Square building that for five decades has been carved up as offices and apartments appears slated to return to its original purpose. The Farish House Hotel, an 1854 structure opened by the operator of a stagecoach line, seems slated to become the Zebra Carriage Hotel, following approval of several exterior changes from the Board of Architectural Review.

The Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to let the hotel developers build an east-facing portico and apply a surface wash/sealant to the brick which, formerly painted white and then stripped, has been deteriorating in recent years.

Developer Candace DeLoach, who operates the Court Square Inn on this same block, says she hopes to open this 25-room luxury boutique hotel in 2024, 10 years after a firm she leads bought the 13,000 square-foot structure for $2.1 million. She says that nightly rates will probably range from $300-600 and that a new addition will contain a ballroom and that several bars and dining spaces will be open to the general public.

“I’ve always loved the building,” says DeLoach. “I’ve just always wanted to do something with it.”

