CASPCA seeks foster families to make room for hurricane refugees

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is looking for 10 caring families.

CASPCA is helping shelters hit by Hurricane Fiona and those in the path of Hurricane Ian to transport animals to safety in Charlottesville. But it needs adult dog foster homes within an hour and a half radius of the shelter to do so.

That's because CASPCA is at capacity, without even one dog kennel open.

The shelter provides all necessary supplies and food at no cost to foster families, has an emergency call line that connects fosters with a staff member at any hour of the day, and an on-site clinic for veterinary needs.

“We desperately want to help these animals that are displaced by the hurricanes, but we can’t do it without the community’s support,” said Angie Gunter, CASPCA CEO. “If just 10 people opened their homes to foster a dog, we could save 10 dogs that don’t have a safe place to stay.”

First-time fosters can sign up at the SPCA’s website.

