The board of directors for the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has hired law firm McGuireWoods to investigate allegations of animal mistreatment and employee mismanagement.

“We take these allegations very seriously and will take the time necessary to fully understand what has transpired,” the board said in a statement sent to The Daily Progress on Wednesday.

McGuireWoods, an international law firm with roots in Charlottesville, has been recognized for its work in product liability, class actions and mass torts, health care, technology, white-collar criminal litigation and commercial disputes.

Board President Jenn Corbey declined an interview request from The Daily Progress on Wednesday and submitted a statement from the board instead.

“Because this matter involves personnel issues, we are prohibited from discussing it further until this process is complete,” the board’s statement reads.

The board named the law firm a week after announcing it had hired an unnamed third-party investigator to look into concerns raised by a group of current and former SPCA employees and volunteers.

“We are glad to hear the Board and the Executive Team purportedly plan to take our accounts seriously,” the group, which calls itself CASPCA Concerns, said in a Feb. 2 statement.

Those accounts include both animal neglect and mistreatment as well as employee mismanagement at the animal shelter.

Photos shared by CASPCA Concerns show dogs standing on top of a sheet that appears soaked with urine and feces. Stories shared by the group describe animals with behavioral issues being adopted out.

CASPCA Concerns has said the shelter’s executive director, Angie Gunter, is to blame.

The SPCA’s board has stood behind Gunter.

It was unclear on Wednesday whether her role at the shelter will change during an ongoing investigation into her work.

Gunter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

The board has said the investigation will take about 90 days.

CASPCA Concerns said in its previous statement that any review can’t be independent unless Gunter is placed on administrative leave.

“We know firsthand that if we still worked at the shelter, even in an impartial investigation, we would not be fully transparent with investigators if we knew Angie Gunter could remain in power,” the group said.

CASPCA Concerns did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.