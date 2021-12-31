Burton works to make transitions easier

Burton’s experience has not been easy. Born female, he never fit the part. Even as an adult living life as a lesbian, he felt out of place. It wasn’t until the bottom began to fall out that he realized what had been in front of him all of the time.

“I started transitioning 11 years ago,” he recalled. “I was in a long term relationships and I was five years sober and I was about as suicidal as suicidal can be and I couldn’t understand why. It didn’t make any sense.”

His depression drove his partner away.

“My ex finally said ‘I can’t do this anymore. I’m so afraid I’m going to come home and find you dead in this house. You are so angry, you’re so depressed.’ I couldn’t shake depression,” Burton recalled.

About to lose his house and with nothing in front of him that he could from depression’s dark hole, Burton said he made plans to end his life. And then the mailman knocked on the door with a package from his former partner.

It was information about Black Transmen Inc.

When Burton discovered his male identity, it came with stereotypes from his own mind.