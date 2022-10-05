Burley Middle School students walkout in protest of model policies

Albemarle County Public Schools announced its opposition to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s 2022 Model Policies on Wednesday.

The announcement coincided with the school division’s first student walkout. About 200 of Burley Middle School’s roughly 600 students walked out of class at 9:30 a.m, flapping various pride flags and hoisting up signs with messages of support for LGBTQ students.

They chanted “trans rights!” as they marched from the school’s front doors to the baseball field.

A draft of Youngkin’s policies was released Sept. 16. They would require students to use school programs and facilities that correspond to their biological sex. Parents would have to give teachers and staff permission to call students by a different name or pronoun.

Eighth grader Atlas Ramsburg organized the protest at Burley Middle School. “I was sent an email about navigating the newest model policies and I thought, wait a minute, that’s not right,” he said. “I watched a whole bunch of high schools start protesting across the state and thought middle schools should do this.”

Three Charlottesville City Schools staged demonstrations last week. City schools have not yet issued a statement on the policies.

Like the protests at Charlottesville High School, Buford Middle School, and Walker Upper elementary, Burley school administrators were only involved in their students’ walkout to maintain students’ safety.

“This was entirely student-led,” said assistant principal Russell Carlock.

Sixth grader Madeline Johnston walked out of class to support her friends and classmates in the LGBTQ community. “If you’re trans or any other gender and your friends don’t approve or your family doesn’t approve, screw them. Who cares about their opinion?” she said.

“I’m here to protest this bill that takes away all the rights afforded to trans and gender expansive students in 2021,” said sixth grader Erin Ramsburg. Gender expansive refers to people who do not conform to gender stereotypes, and includes nonbinary people, according to an LGBTQ advocacy group.

“I’m here to support all of the people who are very seriously affected by this,” she said.

The board said that the policies fail to take into account what the schools themselves were doing.

“It is unfortunate that this year’s proposed policies were not research-based and are without the input of school divisions and the population most directly and severely affected. We regret that it ignores the experience of divisions that have enacted policies to protect the well-being and the lives of all students,” the board said in a press release.

Youngkin’s administration has titled the guidance Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.

“The proposed policies should more accurately be titled, Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect of Some Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools, dismissive as it is of students who identify as transgender or gender-expansive,” the board said in an online public forum for the policies.

The press release pointed out that the Model Policies contradict the Virginia Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

According to the school board, the Model Policies also violate a 2020 Supreme Court decision which ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects gay, lesbian, and transgender employees from being discrimination on the basis of sex.

The draft says that former governor Ralph Northam’s 2021 Model Policies, “ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students.”

For Burley students, the policies are a matter of basic human rights.

“I want to tell Governor Youngkin everyone should have the same rights,” said seventh grader Greyson Ruday.

Students at the walkout emphasized that they wanted to protect and support their friends in the LGBTQ community.

“I just want to make them feel special and make them feel noticed,” said sixth grader Joseph Stemler.

“It doesn’t matter what you are,” said Amerson-Joi Wright, a sixth grade student. “I’m not there for your gender or your sex, I’m here for your personality.”

Wright worried about what the policies might mean for trans students who come from unsupportive homes. She hoped that they would not be forced “back into the closet.”

For the school board, one of the biggest problems with Youngkin’s new guidance is that it disregards the principle of local control.

“It would require adherence to the views of those dissociated from the local communities they seek to control, elevating the risk of harm to children in crisis,” the board said.

Officials for the county schools said that their current policy had been developed over years, in consultation with the people most affected: students and their families. The policy did follow parental preference for students’ names, but did not require parental approval.

County schools provide accommodations for students uncomfortable sharing sex-segregated spaces like bathrooms with a trans or nonbinary student.

Public comment on the policies closes Oct. 26. As of Wednesday afternoon, the forum had more than 56,000 entries.

About 200 Charlottesville High School students walked out on Wednesday to protest new policies from the governor’s office that would restrict the rights of transgender students.

They flooded the school’s practice field, waving baby blue, pale pink, and white striped flags—the colors of transgender pride—and carrying signs with messages of support for the LGBTQ community and anger towards Governor Glenn Youngkin (R).

Charlottesville High School was one of the many schools across Virginia where students denounced Youngkin’s policy.

Youngkin’s 2022 Model Policies, a draft of which was released Sept. 16, would require students to use school programs and facilities that correspond to their “biological sex.” Parents would have to give teachers and staff members permission to call students by a different name or pronoun. They would also have to provide legal documentation in order to change a student’s name and gender on school records.

Though Youngkin and his supporters say the measures protect parental rights—an issue he ran and won on—critics say the move forces kids to come out to families who may not be supportive and victimizes an already-marginalized group.

Public comment on the proposed changes opened Monday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, there were close to 33,000 entries on the online forum.

The UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, which researches gender identity and sexual oritentation law, estimates that 6,200 trans children between the ages of 13 and 17 live in Virginia.

At CHS, a red-haired student held a poster reading, “I’m the scary transgender person the media warned you about.” One sign said, “It’s not about bathrooms just as it wasn’t about water fountains,”---a reference to Jim Crow segregation. Another declared, “we’re skipping our lessons to teach you one.”

“As students, we don’t get a lot of choices, but when we walk out and show unity, people are a lot more likely to listen,” said CHS senior Willow Sugg.

Junior Gabi Colon was cautiously optimistic that the protest could make a difference for LGBTQ students.

“I’m really hoping that this can be positive and lead to good change,” she said.

Before a crowd of their peers, student organizers criticized the new guidance as endangering trans students’ physical and mental health. A Trevor Project survey found that more than half of transgender and nonbinary (people who identify as neither male nor female) youth have seriously considered suicide.

“They say you have to go by what’s on your birth certificate. Well, a lot’s changed since then. Your birth certificate also said you weighed six pounds!” One student said.

CHS has a student population of slightly fewer than 1,200, according to the school’s website. Around 200 participated in the walkout, a little more than a sixth of the student body.

“I didn’t know this many people were gonna be out here, but it’s great,” student Alani Green said.

When asked if she had a message for Youngkin, she held out her sign, which read, “protect trans kids.”

Students trekked from the practice field through CHS’s vast parking lots, spilling out onto Grove Road. Principal Rashaad Pitt and other school staff, some wearing the school’s gender and sexuality alliance t-shirt, followed.

The protest, Pitt said, was entirely student-led and organized. CHS wants to “partner with families as we honor students' needs, including their stated names and pronouns.”

The students marched through the residential streets, chanting, “trans lives matter!”

Other Charlottesville City Schools protested Tuesday. Approximately 100 gathered in a field outside Buford Middle School’s cafeteria. Seventh and eighth graders there displayed their support for trans students by wearing the colors of various pride flags. One student wrapped a baby blue, pale pink, and white striped flag around her shoulders. Another flapped a fan bearing the same pastel colors.

Students at Walker Upper Elementary School staged their own demonstration Tuesday morning.

“We said if this is something that you're going to do, we made a safe space on campus for them to come down,” Principal Adam Hastings said. He estimated that 100 to 150 students participated.

“Whether we need to have a conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity is sort of to the side,” Hastings said. What matters is that he has more than 600 students to look after.

“Some percentage of those students identify as LGBTQ. I have an obligation to keep my kids safe,” Hastings said.

Hastings said if Youngkin’s policy were adopted, Walker would continue to look out for all of its students. “We’ll do our best within that policy to live out our school’s values: we take care of ourselves, we take care of each other, we take care of this place.”