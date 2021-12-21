 Skip to main content
Burch Creek Road bridge ruled unsafe, shut down
Burch Creek Road bridge ruled unsafe, shut down

The Virginia Department of Transportation on Tuesday closed down a Burch Creek Road bridge, citing inspections that found the bridge unsafe for traffic use.

The bridge, which crosses Stockton Creek just south of U.S. 250, also known as Rockfish Gap Turnpike, carries an estimated 560 vehicles a day. The closure comes a month before the bridge was slated to be closed for repairs.

“The bridge was posted for a 5-ton maximum weight limit and has been inspected weekly due to concerns about its condition,” said Lou Hatter, VDOT spokesman. “Bridge inspectors determined today that its condition was not safe for continued use.”

Hatter said traffic that normally uses the bridge should detour around it, taking U.S. 250 to Patterson Mill Lane and then to Midway Road and back to Burch Creek Road.

VDOT will begin the repairs in January and is expected to reopen on Jan. 7.

