Brownsville Road fire displaces family

A Thursday morning fire near Crozet has damaged a Brownsville Road home and left a family temporarily homeless, according to Albemarle County fire officials.

County firefighters arrived on the fire scene in the 5600 block of Brownsville Road just before 5 a.m. to find the house on fire. The residents made it safely out of the home and fire crews were able to contain and then put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the family is being assisted by the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal in investigating the cause of the fire, which has yet to be determined.