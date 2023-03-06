Brasserie Saison, a Franco-Belgian restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, has been temporarily closed amid claims that employees have gone without pay.

Hunter Smith, whose Champion Hospitality Group is the parent company of the restaurant, said that the restaurant would reopen soon after customers reported the restaurant had closed over the weekend.

“We're open Wednesday with reservations on the books all week,” Smith told The Daily Progress via email on Monday.

Smith did not respond to an email asking why the restaurant had closed and has not addressed multiple claims that employees at Brasserie Saison have gone without pay.

Marijean Oldham, who has acted as a spokeswoman for Champion as recently as this past January, told The Daily Progress on Monday that she had been “out of the loop for a while” regarding Champion Hospitality. She referred all questions to Smith.

Brasserie Saison’s temporary closure comes a little less than two months after Champion told The Daily Progress it owes its vendors money.

“Champion has been working diligently with vendors to settle any issues that resulted from a challenging 2022,” Oldham said in an email to The Daily Progress in January.

Oldham did not say how much the company owes and who is still waiting on a check, but she did say that Champion’s businesses will remain open and that the company even intends to expand existing restaurant operations on the Downtown Mall despite standing in arrears with more than one vendor.

Champion Hospitality Group is the parent company of several businesses in downtown Charlottesville including its flagship bar and restaurant Champion Brewing Company and Brasserie Saison as well as the Latin-inspired eatery Passiflora.

It’s a large footprint, but it used to be larger.

Last year, Champion Hospitality shut down both the Champion Grill in the Shops at Stonefield north of Charlottesville, the Champion outpost in Lynchburg and Reason Beer in Seminole Place shopping center north of Charlottesville, whose operations merged with Champion’s in late 2021.

There were 16 people laid off as a result of the closures.

The company said in January that there are still 60 people employed under the Champion Hospitality umbrella, and it is looking to hire more.

Smith, whose family also owns Afton Mountain Vineyards in Nelson County, said in a January statement that Champion planned to expand and renovate both Brasserie Saison’s and Passiflora’s operations on the Downtown Mall, saying news would be announced in the “weeks to come.”

That news has not yet emerged.

The most recent news regarding Brasserie Saison posted on Champion’s website is a Feb. 10 announcement that Chris Humphrey would be joining the restaurant as its new chef de cuisine.

Humphrey, a Charlottesville native, has been a fixture in the Charlottesville restaurant scene since the 1990s, according to Champion. He’s previously worked at Bizou, Maya and Rapture, as well as the now-closed Metropolitain and Fellini’s restaurants.