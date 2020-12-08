Botanical garden gets new name to represent location

Hoping to shake off a name that has been tied to segregation and racism as well as provide a strong identity, the botanical gardens on the edge of Charlottesville’s McIntire Park will be rebranded as the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont, officials announced Tuesday.

The gardens, previously known as the McIntire Botanical Garden, will make the change slowly due to it having operated for seven years under the McIntire name.

“Our board first recognized the need to change the name of the garden in 2017,” Jill Trischman-Marks, the garden’s executive director, said. “The 8.5 acres on which the Garden stands was not a part of the parcel originally given by Paul McIntire to the City of Charlottesville. Rather, it was bought by the city and added to the park in 1972.”

The park is named after Paul Goodloe McIntire, the millionaire philanthropist who donated McIntire Park in 1926. McIntire was a Charlottesville native. The property on which the gardens sit, however, was a later addition to the park funded by the city, garden officials said.

The board wanted a new name that would not be tied to any one person or corporation and began its search in June. Officials said they received hundreds of suggestions from the community, including Charlottesville Botanical Garden, which is in use by another organization.