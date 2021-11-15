Belmont Bridge work begins with drilling and detours

Officials noted that uniformed police officers would be at the intersection to assist traffic flow.

Utility relocation work along Water Street is scheduled to be complete this week with the work moving to Garrett Street and daytime hours.

The bridge was built in 1961 to span the railroad tracks below it. The bridge carries around 14,000 vehicle trips a day, according to Virginia Department of Transportation estimates.

The city began studying the bridge for repair or replacement in 2003. In 2009, the council decided that the bridge needed to be replaced at a cost of about $9 million, but designs for the replacement bridge met with community opposition.

The city and residents held numerous discussions and considered several design alternatives in the following years, including an at-grade railroad crossing and a tunnel beneath the tracks.

In 2014, the council reaffirmed its decision to replace the bridge with an enhanced design, but the firm hired by the city in 2009 had gone out of business. In 2017, the city had a new designer and began anew.

The new bridge is designed to provide travel for bikes, pedestrians, buses and cars between the surrounding neighborhoods and the city’s downtown. It is expected to cost a total of $35,380,782 and be complete in January 2024.