The teenager who died in a Louisa County car crash on Friday night has been identified as Chase Luck.

Luck was killed in a single-car crash on Bibb Store Road that injured four other students, all between the ages of 16 and 17, who were also in the vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

The identities of the four other students have not been released.

Luck was a junior at Louisa County High School and played on the school’s baseball team.

“The five students involved I believe were all members of the LCHS Baseball program,” Louisa County Public Schools spokesman Andrew Woolfolk told The Daily Progress. “I know the program is working to have the LCHS baseball parents and players meet sometime this weekend to talk things through.”

A GoFundMe page was created on Saturday raising money for Luck’s family.

“As we all woke up to sad news this morning our fellow friend Chase Luck passed away,” the page reads. “Please join us in donating to this fundraiser for all his family effected [sic] by this tragic accident. If you cannot donate please share as we continue to live his legacy.”

As of Sunday, the page had already raised more than $7,000 in less than 24 hours.

Louisa County Sheriff Donnie Lowe told the Daily Progress he was keeping the Luck family and the families of the other victims in his prayers.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone here at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office go out to the family, friends and fellow students of the LCHS teen lost in this tragic event,” Lowe said in an email. “We all stand together today, as we pray for those still in harms way, we are all one family.”

The Virginia State Police have been investigating the crash.

According to the state police, Luck and four other students were in a 2006 Pontiac Torrent traveling south on Bibb Store Road on Friday night. The vehicle sped over a hill before overcorrecting and running off the road, police said. The car then struck two trees before crashing and catching fire less than a mile away from Goldmine Road, according to police.

Luck succumbed to his injuries at the scene while another teenager was taken to the hospital via helicopter with “serious, but non-life-threatening” injuries, police reported. The remaining three, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police determined the vehicle’s high speed was the main factor in the crash and said “alcohol is not believed to be involved.”

Louisa County High School Principal Lee Downey urged students, staff and their families keep the Luck family in their “thoughts and prayers” in an email sent out Saturday. Downey also requested they “do the same for the four other students involved as they continue to receive medical attention.”

Downey said in the same email that counseling services would be available to the Louisa County High School community this coming week.