White supremacist movements expert pressed by defendants during rally trial

“If [Simi], for example, only believes that whites should be deprived of an ethnostate, whereas every other race has an ethnos state then that would seem to be anti-white bias,” Smith said, after Moon interrupted a question about China being an ethnostate.

In an apparent effort to impeach Simi over testimony regarding humor as a form of plausible deniability, Smith asked the expert if he would be able to tell whether each defendant was being truthful if they said they were “just joking.”

“That was never part of our opinion. Our opinion is that the role of humor and joking within the white supremacist culture often has a kind of double speak aspect to it,” he said. “We’ve never offered an opinion that would allow us to characterize each and every person and the jokes that are told, we’re talking about this as a core characteristic that is a prominent theme within the movement.”

During pro se defendant Chris Cantwell’s cross-examination, Simi said that he was paid $30,000 by the plaintiffs counsel for his efforts, which included spending about 1,000 hours preparing the report on white supremacist movements. When calculated out, plaintiffs’ attorney Roberta Kaplan said that calculated out to a pay rate around $30 an hour.