White supremacist group argues for dismissal from rally lawsuit

“Because my clients did not have any involvement in the torch march, the plaintiffs who suffered injuries as a result of the torch march cannot recover from my clients,” he said.

Jones further argued that the his three defendant clients have no connection to Fields and although Fields is pictured alongside fellow defendant Vanguard America on Aug. 12, there is “no evidence that he had any connection to Vanguard before this.”

“The evidence so far is that Fields acted alone and, as far as we know, there's no evidence that he communicated with any of the other defendants in the rally,” Jones said. “Simply put, the evidence simply shows that he attended the rally.”

Arguing on behalf of the plaintiffs, attorney Alan Levine's response lasted around an hour, outlining the alleged connections between the three defendants and the conspiracy to commit racist violence that the plaintiffs’ case rests on.

Per Levine’s arguments Tubbs, who leads the League’s Florida chapter, is seen in video evidence committing violence at the rally alongside his co-conspirators.