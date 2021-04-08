Vanguard America sanctioned as other rally lawsuit defendants lose motions

Judges in a federal rally lawsuit denied several motions from defendants and will allow a jury to draw adverse inferences against several others.

The Sines v. Kessler lawsuit was filed on behalf of various Charlottesville-area residents in the wake of the Unite the Right rally and targets key organizers and participants. The sprawling suit has slowly worked its way through the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia since fall 2017, consistently running into issues with defendant participation.

Several of those defendants have been sanctioned in the intervening years, with the neo-Nazi group Vanguard America now joining their ranks. Members of the group, which is now largely defunct, were photographed alongside rally car attack murderer and fellow defendant James Alex Fields Jr. on the day of the rally.

In a recent memorandum opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe wrote that he would allow a jury to be instructed that it can make adverse inferences based on Vanguard America’s lack of proper participation in discovery, thus limiting evidence available to the plaintiffs.