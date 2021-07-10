UVa's George Rogers Clark statue to come Sunday, officials say

The George Rogers Clark statue at the University of Virginia will come down Sunday from its pedestal in a park at the intersection of West Main Street and Jefferson Park Avenue, officials confirmed Saturday.
The statue was erected in 1921 on property that once housed the university’s coal bins and pharmacy. It was paid for by Paul Goodloe McIntire, who also paid for the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee in Market Street Park; Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in Court Square Park; and a statue at Fifth and Main streets honoring the Lewis and Clark expedition.
The City of Charlottesville on Saturday began removed of the Lee and Jackson statues and is planning on removing the monument to Lewis and Clark at Ridge/Fifth Street and Main Street as well.
Team Henry Enterprises, a Newport News-based contracting firm, oversaw the removal process and was awarded the contract for the Clark statue's removal as well. Team Henry Enterprises also removed the Confederate statues in Richmond last summer.
“As recommended in the Racial Equity Task Force’s report and approved by the Board of Visitors in September 2020, the university has contracted for the removal of the George Rogers Clark statue on University Avenue,” a UVa spokesman confirmed. “Removal will begin on Sunday, July 11 and site work will continue for several days.”
The spokesman said university officials do not anticipate significant interruptions to traffic flow during the work.
“The statue will be placed into storage as the university continues to work with a committee to determine a suitable location,” the spokesman said.
The university sent a request for proposal, or RFP, for monument removal out on June 14. It closed the RFP a week later, on June 21 and approved a contract on July 6.
The bronze-on-pink granite statue of Clark astride a stallion and confronting three Native Americans while backed by three frontiersmen wielding rifle, pistol and powder was recommended for removal by UVa President Jim Ryan’s Racial Equity Task Force last summer.
The removal is expected to cost about $400,000, officials said at a June Board of Visitors meeting. Once the statue has left the location, the university will discuss with students and members of American Indian tribes and the Indigenous community about what should replace it.
The statue of the Revolutionary War general has stood on UVa land for a century, but a push for racial equity and efforts by student leaders are forcing its removal. UVa leaders in 1921 actively lobbied McIntire, a wealthy Charlottesville philanthropist, for a statue of Robert E. Lee, but settled for Clark.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the statue has been vandalized over the years, including a recent failed attempt to decapitate Clark’s cast-bronze likeness.
The issue goes beyond the portrayal of American Indians, say those who wish to remove it. It goes to Clark himself and the era in which the statue was designed and built.
Clark was born in Albemarle County in 1752, the older brother William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. He was to brigadier general in 1781 by then-Virginia Gov. Thomas Jefferson and was the highest ranking American military officer on the northwestern frontier during the Revolutionary War.
Clark led a militia — settlers, farmers and citizens who were not regular soldiers — that fought in Kentucky and Ohio against the British and their Native American allies during the war. His success against the British won him the moniker “Conqueror of the Northwest,” which is etched in the granite base of the UVa statue.
After the war, Clark remained on the frontier and led militias against Native American tribes in an effort to secure land for the expanding country and negotiate treaties to gain more land for settlers.
Opponents of the statue note that McIntire’s gifts were planned, designed and erected as Virginia debated and passed racial purity laws and formalized in law racial segregation, including banning mixed-race marriages.
“When I was considering attending UVa, we walked around Charlottesville, and when we walked by the statue, I stopped and backed up,” Zac Russell, a UVa undergraduate and citizen of the Cherokee Nation, told the Daily Progress in 2020. “I was in shock. It was the most blatantly racist statue I had ever seen. People had put up a statue blatantly depicting the killing of Native Americans.”
The Racial Equity Task Force agreed and recommended that the university remove the statue and work with the Native American organization to build up the study, recruitment and community profile of Indigenous American students.