UVa Library dedicates entire archive collection to community's perspective of August 11-13

In 2017, the Charlottesville community prepared itself for peaceful protests, endured an attack on the city and picked itself up to prove it could not be broken by bigotry. While the entire country watched, Charlottesville became a model for handling the debris from widespread crises like those on August 11 and 12.

Community members like the Solidarity C’ville group united to continue the fight for justice and equality; students empowered themselves with the “March to Reclaim Our Grounds;” and local archivists began preserving the traumatic pieces of history they had endured during the Summer of Hate.

The Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library at the University of Virginia is home to the national standard for archival crisis collecting among higher education institutions.

The UVa Collection on the Events in Charlottesville, VA, August 11-13, 2017 includes, both, digital and physical artifacts from the months leading up to, during and after the torch march on the UVa Lawn and the Unite the Right rally in Downtown Charlottesville.

Curators and archivists began collecting materials for the collection in 2017 when they invited community members to donate materials from their own experiences that represent their individual perspectives in the struggle.

“There were many artifacts, whether they were physical or digital that have the ability to elicit a very strong emotional response,” said Kara M McClurken, Director of Preservation Services at the UVa Library who began gathering donated materials for the collection in 2017. “Our community was hurting and there are some very powerful things in the collection that remind us of that, but there's also some parts of the collection that remind us of joy.”

A trigger warning at the beginning of the digital description warns users about the offensive and harmful language and imagery, including racist and violent references and imagery, to ensure that they are emotionally and mentally prepared for the contents of the collection, should they decide to view them.

Artifacts include documented email correspondence between community leaders before the tragic weekend, a nose made of stone from the pedestal of the since-removed Stonewall Jackson statue that once stood in the Courthouse Historic District, one of the tiki torches that white supremacists carried on the Grounds at UVa among the collection of photos, regalia, posters and more.

“I think one of the things this collection highlighted for us at the university was the fact that we needed to be mindful of our staff and the impact of working with traumatic materials on our staff,” McClurken said. “We all knew someone who was negatively impacted by the events that weekend we had a library colleague who was injured in the protests.”

Tyler Magill, a Stacks Liason at UVa Library and musician, was assaulted by white nationalists while standing with students who linked arms around the Jefferson statue on Grounds on August 11.

“Well, I mean, they are charged with an aura of significance. Now, you know, the curator's task is to grab everything that might that even if it does not seem necessarily all that significant now might be significant later,” Magill said. “Again, I haven't seen the collection. I had nothing to do with it. I wish I you know, I wish I'd had something to do with it.”

While many of the items in the collection are dark and disturbing donations from Charlottesville, Albemarle County and beyond act as reminders of the persistence of unity and support for the city from all over.

A stack of sympathy cards colorfully decorated by children in Arlington brings light to the collection from Box five. There are constant reminders of the demand for justice from the Charlottesville community with several cardboard signs collected by UVA library staff and donated by city residents.

The library is still accepting donations, which go through the Special Small Collections Library Curator, Krystal Appiah.

The special collections library began to explore the idea of crisis collecting before August 11 and 12, but UVa Library administration officially tasked the archivists and collectors to start UVa’s own collection following the weekend attacks.

A $28,000 grant dedicated to “Digital Collecting in Times of Crisis” from LYRASIS, a non-profit organization that supports libraries, museums, archives and cultural heritage organizations worldwide, helped the small special collections library make a big impact on the preservation of a key moment in American history.

The grant helped the library fund the technology to give the collection its own space and finding aid on the UVa Library website, which, upon logging in, lists each item in the collection and allows users can request physical artifacts and click through digital ones. Special collections accounts are free to be used by the public.

As a public library, the staff encourages people to visit the archives on the ground floor of the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library. While everyone is welcome, visitors must have a photo ID on-hand to request any archive materials.

The library is offering researchers an incentive to visit the museum with its Pilot Parking Program, which discounts parking at the Central Grounds Garage on Saturdays.

“Our Special Collections is here for them as users, you know, as donors, so we're here to help,” said Whitney Buccicone, Director of Discovery Services at UVa Library.

The reading room, and the only area where visitors are allowed to review the materials, is open on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.