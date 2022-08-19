UVa Library archive collects community's perspective of Aug. 12

From neo-Nazis marching to a stone nose chipped of Stonewall Jackson’s standard bearer, the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library at the University of Virginia has collected fragments of local history forged in crisis.

The UVa collection on the events in Charlottesville, Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2017, includes digital and physical artifacts from the months leading up to the Aug. 11 torch march on the UVa Lawn and the following day’s Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville.

Even as events unfolded, local archivists began preserving the traumatic pieces of history, inviting community members to donate materials from their own experiences that represent their individual perspectives in the struggle.

“There were many artifacts, whether they were physical or digital, that have the ability to elicit a very strong emotional response,” said Kara McClurken, director of preservation services at the UVa Library. McClurken began gathering donated materials for the collection in 2017.

“Our community was hurting and there are some very powerful things in the collection that remind us of that,” she said. “But there are also some parts of the collection that remind us of joy.”

A trigger warning at the beginning of the digital description warns users about the offensive and harmful language and imagery. That includes references and imagery of racism and violence. The warning is to allow viewers to prepare emotionally for the contents of the collection.

“I think one of the things this collection highlighted for us at the university was the fact that we needed to be mindful of our staff and the impact of working with traumatic materials,” McClurken said. “We all knew someone who was negatively impacted by the events that weekend; we had a library colleague who was injured in the protests.”

Artifacts range from official to weird. There are documented email correspondences between community leaders before the weekend. There is a nose made of stone knocked off one of the Confederate shield bearers on the pedestal of the since-removed Stonewall Jackson statue that once stood in the Courthouse Historic District.

There's a white supremacist’s tiki torch carried on the Grounds at UVa, plus a slew of photos, regalia, posters and more.

Tyler Magill, a library employee, was assaulted by white nationalists while standing with students who linked arms around the Jefferson statue on Grounds during the Aug. 11 tiki torch parade.

“They are charged with an aura of significance,” Magill said of the items on display. “The curator's task is to grab everything that, even if it does not seem necessarily all that significant now, might be significant later.”

Magill said he hasn’t seen the collection.

“I had nothing to do with it,” he said. “I wish I'd had something to do with it.”

While many of the items in the collection are dark and disturbing donations from Charlottesville, those from Albemarle County and beyond act as reminders of the persistence of unity and support for the city from all over.

A stack of sympathy cards colorfully decorated by children in Arlington, Massachusetts brings light to the collection. There are constant reminders of the demand for justice from the Charlottesville community, with several cardboard signs collected by UVa library staff and donated by city residents.

The library is still accepting donations, which go through the Special Small Collections Library curator, Krystal Appiah.

The special collections library began to explore the idea of crisis collecting prior to August 2017, but the library administration officially tasked the archivists and collectors to start UVa’s own collection following the weekend attacks.

A $28,000 grant dedicated to “Digital Collecting in Times of Crisis” from LYRASIS, a non-profit organization that supports libraries, museums, archives and cultural heritage organizations worldwide helped the Small Special Collections Library make a big impact on the preservation of a key moment in American history.

The grant helped the library fund the technology to give the collection its own space on the UVa Library website. The site includes a function that lists each item in the collection. Users may request to see physical artifacts and click through digital ones. Special collections accounts are free to be used by the public.

As a public library, the staff encourages people to visit the archives on the ground floor of the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library. While everyone is welcome, visitors must have a photo ID on-hand to request any archive materials.

“Our Special Collections is here for them as users [and] as donors, so we're here to help,” said Whitney Buccicone, of the UVa Library.

The reading room, which is the only area where visitors are allowed to review the materials, is open on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.