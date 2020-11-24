Unite the Right organizer Kessler denied concealed handgun permit

Hingeley’s affidavit also cited Kessler’s involvement with the deadly Unite the Right rally, which Hingeley wrote resulted in numerous violent acts, including the murder of anti-racist protester Heather Heyer.

As further evidence, Hingeley cited a 2017 article about the assault on Taylor from CBS19 in which Kessler is quoted as saying “Man to man, yell in a man’s face and expect to get punched in the face.”

Also cited is a claim made by Kessler in his own motion to change venue that he is “solely responsible for the August 12th rally,” as well as two other convictions for obstructing justice and failing to appear.

“It has been shown by his public statements that [Kessler] believes a person’s political views justify the use of violence against them,” Hingeley wrote. “It has been shown by his own statements, publicly filed in a court proceeding, that [Kessler] believes [Heyer] contributed to her own killing by a white supremacist because ‘she was engaged in an unlawful assembly, blocking a roadway, and jaywalking’.”

Given the “preponderance of the evidence,” the court should conclude that Kessler is likely to use a weapon unlawfully or negligently to harm others, Hingeley wrote.