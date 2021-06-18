Unite the Right lawsuit trial to remain in Charlottesville

On Friday, Senior U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon issued a memorandum opinion that said the trial will remain in Charlottesville. The reasons for this decision were multitude, Moon wrote.

“Upon consideration of the parties’ arguments and submissions — and noting the parties’ pragmatic concessions limiting the number of parties and attorneys at trial and other steps reducing the footprint of the trial — the Court finds Charlottesville remains the proper and appropriate venue for trial,” Moon wrote.

Among the reasons for keeping the trial in Charlottesville, Moon wrote that he could not conclude that it would be proper to hold the trial in either Lynchburg or Roanoke because the action was not filed in either division and “it does not appear any defendant has resided in either division, and in any event, not all defendants reside in Virginia.”

Moon also wrote that the plaintiffs’ deference should be given higher weight, further supporting the venue remaining in Charlottesville.