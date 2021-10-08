Three more defendants dismissed from rally victim's lawsuit

Additionally, Moon wrote that no counsel has entered additional appearances on Harris’ behalf along with or in the time the motion was filed and no proposed amended complaint has been filed either.

“At bottom, [Harris] has not supported his request for amendment with tangible action or explanation for the need for such request, without which, the court cannot conclude that good cause has been established,” Moon wrote.

Despite these six dismissals, various high-profile defendants remain parties in the case, and no other defendants have filed motions to dismiss, apart from Identity Evropa, Inc., which was dismissed briefly after the neo-Nazi group was improperly served the lawsuit.

Though other defendants have not yet filed motions to dismiss, Moon has in previous orders addressed issues with the complaint’s allegations against Harris’ attackers, none of whom have been dismissed from the case yet.

The complaint details the assault Harris suffered in the Market Street Garage, a video of which has been viewed millions of times. Six men were involved in the attack, and four — Daniel Borden, Tyler Davis, Jacob Goodwin and Alex Ramos — have since been convicted of malicious wounding charges.