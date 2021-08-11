Susan Bro, rally victims call for justice during anniversary event

“I'm very pleased to see that this trial is happening. The leaders need to be held accountable for their actions. Those who were injured besides Heather need compensation for ongoing surgeries, ongoing trauma, ongoing difficulties caused by this … I hope that the full depth and range of the planning and organizing and the very roots of this movement of white supremacy in our country will be revealed through this trial,” Bro said.

Elizabeth Sines, the first named plaintiff in suit, talked about witnessing the riots as a University of Virginia student.

“Four years ago, I watched in horror as Nazis swarmed my campus spewing hatred and inflicting violence upon any UVa student or Charlottesville resident they found in their path. The next day, I watched as they continued this terror throughout downtown Charlottesville. The memories from those days will undeniably haunt me for the rest of my life. I will never forget what it was like to watch Nazis march on a campus that I called home,” Sines said.

Sines said she is often asked why she showed up to counter-protest Unite the Right and why she eventually signed on to the lawsuit.