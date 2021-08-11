Statues are down, but on A12 anniversary, some say more needs to be done

Peterson said she doesn’t know of any nonprofits still actively helping survivors.

“I urge mental health professionals to provide sliding-scale therapy for anyone who witnessed the car attack who is not able to afford therapy,” she said.

Tay Washington, who was injured after her car was hit at Fourth and Water Street, continues to face a “horrible struggle,” her mother said. As a result of the attack, Washington has complex regional pain syndrome, a chronic condition that usually affects her arms or legs and makes it difficult for her to work.

“At this point, I’m just trying to move on and live my life to the best I can where I am now, because it is so traumatic and depressing to hold on to what has happened, and what is still happening, and you have to live every day,” Washington said. “My new way of doing things is I just take one day at a time.”

Washington has spoken publicly in previous years about her financial challenges. Before the attack, she had earned her EMT certification and had a job waiting for her after firefighter school.