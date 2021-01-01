Several defendants dismissed from lawsuit filed by rally beating victim

Filed in August 2019 in the U.S. District Court in Charlottesville, Harris’ lawsuit names nearly three dozen defendants, including lead rally organizer Jason Kessler, Richard Spencer, Harris’ six attackers and various white supremacist individuals and organizations.

The suit alleges that the defendants — specifically Kessler and Spencer — created a conspiracy to deny Black and Jewish people equal protection under the law, leading to the physical assault on Harris.

After languishing for months, in January the League of the South, Hill and Tubbs became the first defendants to file a response.

Hill, a founding member of the neo-Confederate League of the South, and Tubbs, a Florida-based leader, jointly filed a motion with the League to be dismissed from the complaint. The defendants claim that no factual allegations within the complaint point to actions they did to encourage violence.