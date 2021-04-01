SCOVA: Monument protection law never applied to Charlottesville Confederate statues

The lawsuit was subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which heard the case in November.

Meanwhile, a legislative change that allowed for localities to remove monuments to wars and veterans was passed during the 2020 General Assembly session and many statues across the Commonwealth were removed.

In its 12-page opinion, the Supreme Court of Virginia focused largely on an issue dismissed early on in circuit court that focuses on a 1997 update to the code section. This update modified language in the code to specifically prevent cities from removing war monuments, something that prior to the update had not been included.

Using a “plain language analysis” of the update, the Supreme Court wrote that the code section indicated that the language only applied to prospective statues erected after 1997. The Charlottesville Circuit Court erred in inferring intent from the General Assembly that was not evidenced by the words used, the ruling reads.

“The judiciary is not to substitute its own judgment in place of the General Assembly’s; rather than inferring the intent of legislation, our role is to ascertain the intent of the General Assembly as evidenced by the words used by it,” the opinion reads.