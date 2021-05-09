Richard Spencer-led organization ordered to pay $2.4 million in Unite the Right lawsuit

The biggest sum was awarded last week by an Ohio judge who ordered the National Policy Institute to pay Burke $2,444,461.15 for the harm he suffered as a result of the rally. The white supremacist think tank, which is led by UTR participant and University of Virginia graduate Spencer, was found to be in default approximately a year ago.

According to Judge Michael Watson’s order, as a result of the car attack, Burke suffered various physical injuries — including head, knee and arm injuries — several of which still require medical treatment and may be permanent.

“Although [Burke’s] arm and knee have reached max medical improvement, [Burke] credibly testified that they, and his headaches, continue to cause him pain and suffering and the pain and suffering is not expected to resolve,” Watson wrote.

The order includes $217,613 for past and future medical expenses, $350,000 in punitive damages, $500,000 for pain and suffering and $1 million for emotional distress.