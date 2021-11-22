 Skip to main content
Rally trial deliberations to continue into third day
Sines v. Kessler

Rally trial deliberations to continue into third day

Lawyer for Matthew Parrott arrives at court for closing arguments

ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Josh Smith, attorney for Matthew Heimbach, Matthew Parrott and the Traditionalist Work Party arrives at court for closing arguments. 

Jury deliberations will continue into a third day as a panel of 11 jurors keep looking over evidence in the Sines v. Kessler lawsuit.

The jury began deliberating on Nov. 19 after hearing weeks of testimony from the nine plaintiffs and more than a dozen individual and corporate defendants.

While the jury deliberates the court is mostly in recess, only resuming when sent a written question by the jurors. Monday’s questions revolved around whether the jurors could be granted access to testimony transcript -- specifically from defendant Matthew Parrott of the League of the South -- and the legal applicability of negligence.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon conferred with counsel for the parties before answering each question. The lengthy jury instructions have already been a major source of debate between the parties both before and during the trial.

Moon indicated Monday that he is willing to provide portions of the testimony transcripts to the jury but that the portions must be specifically requested.

The biggest source of contention Monday was over a jury question about whether words are considered a form of violence. Moon indicated that speech can be part of a conspiracy but that type of speech is not protected by the First Amendment. Ultimately, Moon pointed the jury back to the jury instructions and told them to ask about a specific section if the instructions remain unclear.

After approximately eight hours of deliberations, the jurors were dismissed for the day shortly after 4:30 p.m. and they will return at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

