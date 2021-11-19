Rally trial deliberations to continue into fifth week

Moon has previously instructed the jury to consider the “preponderance” instruction to mean that something is more likely than not, or the evidence points to a claim being 51% likely.

As Moon has pointed out to parties throughout the case, the threshold for being considered part of a conspiracy is also low, and requires that a defendant join an action at one point. All the defendants do not have to be involved at the same time and a single action can be sufficient, Moon has previously indicated.

The day was largely silent, with the jurors asking few questions. One of the only questions asked revolved around whether the court had already found that absent defendants Robert “Azzmador” Ray and Elliott Kline had conspired to engage in racially motivated violence. Moon said that was a decision for the jury to decide, along with any awarded damages.

The nine plaintiffs are seeking between $7 million and $10 million for those injured in the car attack; for those injured at the rallies in other ways, they are requesting between $3 million and $5 million.

Though most of the individual and corporate defendants have little money or collateral, a steep financial verdict could impede future organizing efforts, effectively stopping or limiting their white supremacist causes.

By day’s end Friday the jury had still not reached a verdict, opting to end the day rather than continue past 5 p.m. The jury will resume deliberation on Monday at 9 a.m., and court officials for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia are preparing for the possibility that deliberations may last until Nov. 26.

