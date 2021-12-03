Rally trial defendants unlikely to pay most of their punitive damages

But by and large, the defendants do not have any assets, and so getting that money would be a trial in itself. The amount for punitive damages may at this point be mainly symbolic, as damage awards are often reduced by the judge, or on appeal, according to UVa School of Law professor Douglas Laycock, who specializes in damages and other related areas of the law.

The $1 million in compensatory damages, which would be divided among the plaintiffs according to the amount of damages each plaintiff proved, is unlikely to be reduced, Laycock said.

Because the compensatory and punitive damages appear to have been awarded for intentional civil wrongdoing, Laycock said they cannot be discharged via bankruptcy. However, the chances of collecting a significant amount of money from any of the defendants are slim, he said, and what happens next will be up to the plaintiffs.

SEARCHING FOR ASSETS

The plaintiffs will be able to search for any assets that the defendants own, be it land, bank accounts or even cars and furniture in some states, Laycock said. The plaintiffs can force each defendant to answer questions under oath about everything they own and where it can be found.