Rally trial closing arguments wrap, case now in hands of the jury

Following weeks of testimony that has been audacious at times and purposefully shocking at others, lawyers for the Sines plaintiffs reminded jurors of the seriousness of the Sines v. Kessler case.

“It’ll be up to the 12 of you and the 12 of you alone to hold these defendants accountable for what they have done and the lasting damage that they have done,” said plaintiffs’ attorney Roberta Kaplan to a jury, kicking off closing arguments for a major rally trial. “It's up to you to demonstrate loud and clear that, contrary to what defendants would have you believe, none of this is funny, and none of it is a joke.”

After more than four years of build-up, the Sines v. Kessler lawsuit is now in the hands of a 12-person jury who will decide whether more than a dozen defendants conspired to come to Charlottesville in 2017 and commit acts of racist violence at the Unite the Right rally and preceding torch march.

If the jury rules in favor of the nine plaintiffs, then the defendants could face compensatory and punitive damages totaling in the millions. Though most of the individual and corporate defendants have little money or collateral, a steep financial verdict could impede future organizing efforts, effectively stopping or limiting their white supremacist causes.