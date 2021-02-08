Rally lawsuit receives new trial date

As one federal lawsuit targeting organizers and participants of the Unite the Right rally received a new trial date, a defamation suit springing from the same event is still inching its way to trial.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon recently issued an order scheduling the Sines v. Kessler case for a jury trial from Oct. 25 to Nov. 19. The trial had, at one point, been set for last October, but was delayed due to a combination of COVID-19 safety concerns and growing complications that threatened to extend the already lengthy case.

Sines v. Kessler has slowly worked its way through U.S. District Court since it was filed in October 2017, about two months after the deadly rally. The lawsuit targets key organizers and participants of the white supremacist rally and was filed on behalf of a number of Charlottesville-area residents by Integrity First for America.

Throughout the case so far, unfulfilled discovery requirements have plagued plaintiffs’ counsel as they attempted to get documents, devices and social media credentials from various defendants.