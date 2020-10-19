Rally lawsuit plaintiffs seek sanctions against neo-Nazi group

Additionally, NSM’s attorney failed to provide a list of all potentially relevant NSM custodians and credentials by July 3, as directed by the court.

On Aug. 11, Colucci sat for another deposition and admitted that not only did he change passwords for the responsive accounts in July, but also had deleted two email addresses he had used for responsive communications, according to the plaintiffs’ motion.

“In Colucci’s words, there was ‘no reason for those accounts to exist anymore’ once he had provided the (incorrect) credentials to the Vendor,” the motion reads. “And when asked, ‘Did you do anything to save the contents of the ... email addresses before you deleted them?’ Colucci unequivocally replied, ‘Absolutely not.’”

“NSM has tried literally every trick in the book to escape accountability for the violence they brought to Charlottesville,” Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, said in a news release. “We won’t let them.”

The case has a hearing set for Oct. 30 to discuss a motion for summary judgment filed by defendants Michael Hill, Michael Tubbs and League of the South.