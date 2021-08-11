Rally lawsuit plaintiffs seek sanctions against car attacker Fields

In addition to the adverse inference jury instruction, counsel for the plaintiffs has requested that the court deem certain facts would have been established if not for Fields’ refusal to comply with discovery.

These facts include: details surrounding the car attack; assertions that Fields espoused violence against African Americans, Jewish people and members of racial, ethnic and religious groups that he perceived to be non-white and their supporters; and that Fields entered into an agreement with one or more co-conspirators to engage in racially motivated violence in Charlottesville.

The plaintiffs also have requested that the court preclude Fields from testifying at trial because “plaintiffs would suffer prejudice if Fields were allowed to testify at trial when he has refused to give testimony during discovery.”

“Four years ago, James Fields and his fellow defendants orchestrated a racist, violent conspiracy in Charlottesville,” Integrity First for America's executive director, Amy Spitalnick, said in a news release. “No matter how the defendants seek to avoid accountability, we’re committed to bringing these violent extremists to justice. At a moment of rising white supremacy and extremism, this case sends a clear message: there will be consequences for violent hate.”