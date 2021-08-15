Rally lawsuit plaintiffs seek more sanctions against Heimbach

The plaintiffs already have won adverse inferences against the following defendants: the National Socialist Movement, Robert “Azzmador” Ray, Vanguard America and Elliott Kline, also known as Eli Mosley. These sanctions followed monetary sanctions against other defendants, as well as bench warrants for the arrest of two defendants found in contempt of court.

According to the latest motion, counsel for the plaintiffs have gone to great lengths over the course of discovery to obtain through other measures or defendants what Heimbach failed to provide.

“It is now plain that despite being represented by counsel for more than a year of discovery, Heimbach made no meaningful effort to preserve potentially relevant documents and information, and the vast majority of it simply disappeared,” the motion reads. “For this extensive spoliation, Heimbach offered little more than excuses that border on the absurd, often blaming his family members for destroying critical evidence, while claiming not to recall details that might have aided Plaintiffs in recovering it.”