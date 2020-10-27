Rally lawsuit heads to mediation

Though the attack occurred in Charlottesville, Burke’s complaint alleges that much of the planning occurred in the Southern District of Ohio, specifically on the Daily Stormer, a racist blog frequented by white supremacists and neo-Nazis that is operated in Ohio.

“A reasonable inference to be drawn from plaintiff’s second amended complaint is that some of the defendant’s own pertinent actions also occurred in the Southern District of Ohio,” Watson wrote. “Defendant’s two-sentence argument offers no case law supporting its assertion that such allegations do not sufficiently allege that a substantial portion of the conspiracy occurred in this district.”

However, Watson wrote that state-law claims “predominate” federal claims in Burke’s lawsuit. Specifically, Watson wrote that statute of limitations argument made on behalf of TWP is an issue best directed to state-level courts first.

Burke has alleged that TWP was negligent in perpetrating acts of terrorism, incitement and violence which caused him physical injury and, in turn, mental and emotional distress.