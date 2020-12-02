Rally lawsuit dismissed without prejudice

Hill, a founding member of the neo-Confederate group, and Tubbs, a Florida-based leader, jointly filed a motion with the League of the South to be dismissed from the complaint. The defendants claim that no factual allegations within the complaint point to actions they did to encourage violence.

In a memorandum order issued Monday, Moon agreed that the facts alleged were insufficient and pointed to a similar rally lawsuit — the Sines v. Kessler case — which he cited as an example of how to properly allege claims of a conspiracy to commit violence.

“The paucity of allegations in this complaint, especially concerning Movant-Defendants, stands in sharp contrast to the extensive allegations in the Sines v. Kessler complaint,” Moon wrote. “Almost half of the 25-page complaint in this case is comprised of one-paragraph summary descriptions concerning each of the 35 defendants.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moon wrote that the complaint only alleges that League of the South is a white supremacist group that advocates Southern secession; that Hill is its co-founder and president and Tubbs is its “Chief of Staff”; that “Tubbs is captured on video from August 12 ordering League of the South to attack by yelling ‘charge!’”; and that a co-defendant tweeted after the rallies that “It was an Honor to stand with U all in C’Ville this weekend.