Plaintiff describes ongoing trauma as defendants push free speech arguments

Injury from the Unite the Right torch march and rally went beyond physical wounds, according to testimony in the Sines v. Kessler trial. While the murder of Heather Heyer was the worst outcome, a plaintiff Monday talked about lingering trauma and nightmares as defendants pushed a suppressed speech narrative.

Most of Monday’s hearing revolved around Devin Willis, who was an 18-year-old University of Virginia student at the time of the rallies. Though present for both the UVa torch march and the subsequent Unite the Right rally, Willis was not among those injured in the car attack.

Willis, who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, began the day by finishing up testimony from Friday, describing the physical and mental toll the rallies took on him.

At one point an active part of academics and extracurriculars, Willis said after the rallies he found it difficult to concentrate and relate to his peers, becoming withdrawn. His grades and mental health continued to suffer and in the end Willis said he was “just happy to have graduated on time.”

“I still struggle with a lot of the mental and emotional things, and I still feel like I can't get back the things that I've lost,” he said. “The nightmares subsided until I came back here for this trial.”