Neo-Nazis held accountable for conspiring to commit racially motivated violence

Kaplan and her co-counsel Karen Dunn said they plan to re-try the first two claims and are confident that a jury will rule in their favor.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2017 just two months after the deadly Unite the Right rally and preceding University of Virginia torch march that saw Charlottesville flooded with neo-Nazis and white supremacists. The Aug. 12 UTR rally ultimately ended in bloodshed and terror as defendant James Alex Fields Jr. drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens.

The lawsuit was a bid to hold organizers and key participants responsible for the violence of the weekend, according to previous statements from the plaintiffs sponsor, Integrity First For America. Named defendants include: Fields; Jason Kessler; Richard Spencer; Chris Cantwell; Matthew Heimbach; Matthew Parrott; Nathan Damigo; Elliott Kline; Jeff Schoep and others.

In a joint-statement, the plaintiffs celebrated the jury’s verdict which they said finally held defendants like Kessler, Spencer and Cantwell accountable for their actions.

“Our single greatest hope is that today’s verdict will encourage others to feel safer raising our collective voices in the future to speak up for human dignity and against white supremacy,” the statement reads.