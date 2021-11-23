Neo-Nazis held accountable for conspiring to commit racially motivated violence

More than a dozen white supremacists figures and groups conspired to come to Charlottesville and commit racially motivated violence, affirmed a jury Tuesday, ordering the rally lawsuit defendants to pay millions in punitive damages.
The verdict wrapped a nearly month-long trial and years-long lawsuit for the time being, but it left the case open due to a jury deadlock on two claims. For three days the 11-person jury had been mulling over a litany of claims in the federal civil conspiracy lawsuit, ceding to a deadlock on two federal conspiracy counts.
Despite this deadlock, the jury did find that, per Virginia law, all the individual and corporate defendants had conspired to commit racially motivated violence and ordered them to pay $1 in compensatory damages to each plaintiff and ordered the individual plaintiff to pay $500,000 in punitive damages and each corporate defendant to pay $1 million.
In total, the jury found in favor of the plaintiffs on four of the six counts and ordered financial punishments and compensation totaling $25 million.
Following the verdict, plaintiffs’ counsel Roberta Kaplan said they considered it a victory and said the verdict sent a strong message.
“This verdict sends a clear message that this country does not tolerate racist and anti-Semitic violence and it will not go unanswered” she said.
Kaplan and her co-counsel Karen Dunn said they plan to re-try the first two claims and are confident that a jury will rule in their favor.
The lawsuit was filed in October 2017 just two months after the deadly Unite the Right rally and preceding University of Virginia torch march that saw Charlottesville flooded with neo-Nazis and white supremacists. The Aug. 12 UTR rally ultimately ended in bloodshed and terror as defendant James Alex Fields Jr. drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens.
The lawsuit was a bid to hold organizers and key participants responsible for the violence of the weekend, according to previous statements from the plaintiffs sponsor, Integrity First For America. Named defendants include: Fields; Jason Kessler; Richard Spencer; Chris Cantwell; Matthew Heimbach; Matthew Parrott; Nathan Damigo; Elliott Kline; Jeff Schoep and others.
In a joint-statement, the plaintiffs celebrated the jury’s verdict which they said finally held defendants like Kessler, Spencer and Cantwell accountable for their actions.
“Our single greatest hope is that today’s verdict will encourage others to feel safer raising our collective voices in the future to speak up for human dignity and against white supremacy,” the statement reads.
After the verdict, Josh Smith, attorney for Heimbach, Parrott and the Traditionalist Worker Party, told members of the press he also considered the verdict a victory. Smith, who holds anti-Semitic views similar to those of his clients, was heckled by counter-protesters as he left the courthouse, who called him a “Holocaust denier” and told him to leave town. Smith rolled his eyes but declined to deny the accusations.
Smith argued that, per U.S. Supreme Court precedent, if punitive damages exceed compensatory damages then a defendant is not required to pay more than ten times the compensatory damage figure. According to Smith, he intends to argue that this means his clients only owe $11 each.
“I consider it a huge defeat [for the plaintiffs] who lost to some pro se defendants and solo practitioners,” he said. “I think they underestimated their opponents.”