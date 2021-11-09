Neo-Nazi leader put in the hot seat during tense testimony

This did not stop Parrott from donating $14.88 to co-defendant Chris Cantwell criminal defense fund following the rally. Parrott said the figure was a reference to a far-right meme referencing the white supremacist “14 words” ideology and Heil Hitler, which both start with the eighth letter of the alphabet.

“It was a lighthearted joking way to let him know that he has allies on his side,” Parrott said.

Parrott’s testimony also continued a trend of the defendants attempting to distance themselves from each other and particularly from James Alex Fields Jr. and key organizer Jason Kessler. Despite this attempt, Parrott joined the growing list of defendants to be presented with evidence of him defending Fields in the wake of his vehicular attack which left dozens injured — including multiple plaintiffs — and Heather Heyer dead.

In the weeks leading up to the Unite the Right rally, Parrott said that he became aware of a growing distrust of Kessler among rally participants. This led to TWP and the League of the South forming their own plans for the rally, Parrott said, which included entering the site of the rally from a different location.