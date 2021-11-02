Neo-Nazi leader defends James Fields during rally trial testimony

Dunn also presented to Heimbach a letter he sent to Fields in which Heimbach describes the two of them as “comrades” and called Fields a “martyr for our folk." Heimbach also thanked Fields for his service in the letter, but denied Tuesday that “service” was in reference to the car attack.

Semantics proved to be a sticking point for Heimbach and his lawyer Tuesday, as the parties fought over how to best describe the defendants.

Despite being able to tie many of its ideologies to the National Socialist German Workers' Party — better known as the Nazi Party — Heimbach’s attorney, Josh Smith, took issue with TWP and its members being described as Nazis, likening the term to a slur. Smith also took issue with the term “white supremacist,” which Judge Norman K. Moon has previously ruled cannot be used to describe the defendants but he did say they can be called "white nationalists." It is unclear why the preferred term, “white nationalist,” is seen as better by the defendants, given its inextricable link to white supremacy.

Smith spent much of Tuesday objecting to Dunn's questions, describing them as either “editorializing” or “argumentative.” Smith himself was subject to similar criticism Monday during the cross-examination of plaintiff and witness Devin Willis.