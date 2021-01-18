Neo-Nazi group ordered to pay $10,000 to survivor of rally car attack

The Ohio-based neo-Nazi group the Traditionalist Worker Party will pay a Unite the Right car attack survivor $10,000 and be removed as a defendant in a federal lawsuit.

The suit was filed on behalf of William “Bill” Burke in May 2019 in the Southern District of Ohio U.S. District Court. Burke was among the dozens of people injured when James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of anti-racist counter-protestors. Fields has since been convicted of murdering Heather Heyer and of committing federal hate crimes.

Burke, who attended the Aug. 12, 2017, rally to protest against racism, testified at both Fields’ state and federal sentencing hearings, sharing not only the physical toll the rally and car attack took on him, but the emotional and mental damage, as well.

Burke’s lawsuit alleges that though the rally was ostensibly about a Charlottesville City Council vote to remove a downtown statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the rally also was intended to explicitly send a message of white supremacy.

According to a recent court order, a $10,000 judgment entry — which is not a settlement — was entered against the Traditionalist Worker Party. The judgment means TWP will pay the sum and be dismissed as a defendant from the lawsuit.

